Masintha Ground has long been known as a central venue for political rallies, public gatherings, and social activities.

But behind the loudspeakers, the drums, and the speeches, there is a painful reality hidden in plain sight.

The community surrounding Masintha Ground is failing its environment, and the results are both shameful and dangerous.

Walking around the ground, one is confronted with piles of uncollected garbage scattered everywhere.

Plastic bottles, food waste, and discarded materials lie openly, creating an eyesore in what should be a place of pride.

The stench from rotting waste fills the air, making it uncomfortable even to stand for more than a few minutes.

Children play barefoot in contaminated spaces, risking infections and diseases because their environment has been reduced to a dumping ground.

Already, health workers in nearby clinics have reported cases of diarrhoea, malaria, and skin infections that are directly linked to poor sanitation around Masintha.

During the rainy season, stagnant pools of dirty water form breeding grounds for mosquitoes, fuelling malaria outbreaks in surrounding households.

With cholera having hit Malawi in recent years, the filth at Masintha is a ticking time bomb for another outbreak, putting thousands at risk.

Sick children often miss school for days or weeks, weakening their education and burdening already struggling families with medical costs.

Community members have normalised throwing waste anywhere, showing little regard for hygiene or collective responsibility.

These careless behaviours are not only a reflection of neglect but also a mirror of the country’s broader environmental crisis.

Local authorities appear to have abandoned their duty, allowing Masintha to sink into filth while they look the other way.

Meanwhile, political leaders continue to use the ground as a stage for rallies, pretending not to see the degradation that surrounds them.

Every time a rally is held, the garbage multiplies, and the environment pays the price.

The lack of proper waste management systems is worsening the situation, yet both the community and authorities remain silent.

What could have been a symbol of unity and civic pride has turned into a symbol of environmental decay and irresponsibility.

If urgent measures are not taken, Masintha Ground will soon become unfit for any meaningful public gathering.

It is time for the community to wake up and take ownership of thitsnvironment before it is too late.

Civic education, waste management enforcement, and strict penalties for littering must be implemented immediately.

Local leaders must stop exploiting Masintha for politics and start investing in its cleanliness and restoration.

The environmental impact is already clear: polluted air, unsafe surroundings, and a damaged reputation for a once-important community space.

If Masintha continues on this path of neglect, it will not only harm today’s community but will also rob future generations of a safe and dignified gathering place.

This is not just about Masintha; it is about the kind of Malawi we want to live in.

A Malawi of cholera outbreaks, sick children, and shameful neglect, or a Malawi of responsibility, dignity, and respect for the environment.

The choice is ours, and the time to act is now.