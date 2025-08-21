…as Political analyst Chaima faults Lukwa’s remarks as misleading, misplaced

Some Chewa chiefs have strongly criticised Senior Chief Lukwa of Kasungu for publicly declaring that the Central Region vote belongs to the Malawi Congress Party presidential candidate, Lazarus Chakwera.

Lukwa made the remarks during a ceremony marking the elevation of 13 traditional leaders in Kasungu, where he called on all Chewa chiefs and their subjects to rally behind President Chakwera in the September 16 General Elections.

He stated that Chewa chiefs across the region, with the blessing of Kalonga Gawa Undi, the spiritual leader of the Chewa people, had agreed to back Chakwera and the MCP candidates in both parliamentary and local government polls.

However, some Chewa traditional leaders have pushed back, criticising the statement as divisive and politically biased.

Speaking anonymously, the dissenting chiefs argued that such declarations undermine democratic principles and misrepresent the views of the broader Chewa community.

“Chiefs are custodians of culture and unity, not political agents,” one chief said. “Lukwa’s remarks risk alienating people who may support other parties. Our role should be to foster peace, not take political sides.”

Meanwhile, political analyst Dr. George Chaima has faulted the remarks made by Senior Chief Lukwa as misleading and misplaced, arguing that the chief cannot speak on behalf of all the people in the central region.

“Central region votes cannot be cast by one Senior Chief Lukwa; therefore, it is wrong to speak on behalf of more than half of the registered voters from the centre,” said Chaima, advising Lukwa to be a defender of inclusive traditional leadership and citizens.”

He further said Lukwa’s remarks are a sign of desperation to gain favour from Chakwera or flatter him knowing that many politicians are happy to hear ‘lies.’