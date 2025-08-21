The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has called on the Ministry of Lands to reverse plans to convert the Nantipwiri land, formerly Mbandanga/Dondi Estate in Thyolo and parts of Blantyre, into one thousand residential plots.

In a letter to the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Lands, Davie Chilonga, and copied to the Solicitor General, the Ministers of Lands and Justice, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa described the plan as a missed opportunity to address historical land injustices.

According to CDEDI, the proposed allocation would see 50 per cent of the plots going to Thyolo District Council, 25 per cent to the Lands Department, and the remaining 25 per cent to Blantyre City Council. Namiwa argued that the move would prioritise the affluent over vulnerable, landless communities in Thyolo.

“Thyolo is one of the districts plagued with unacceptable levels of landless people in the country, because the idea of governments was coined to protect the vulnerable and the marginalised that face extinction if the rule of the jungle where on,ly the strong survive were to ,be used,” Namiwa wrote.

CDEDI insists the land should instead be given to the people for farming, promoting food security and alleviating poverty.

“Land is the only fundamental natural resource that sustains life; therefore, this particular parcel that used to be a farmland let it continue to be so, albeit in the hands that deserve it for survival,” the letter reads.

The civil society organization also stressed that good governance demands laws and policies that serve the people rather than punish them. “In fact, government through your ministry should be buying land from estates to allocate to the landless people not selling to the affluent.”

CDEDI’s appeal comes amid ongoing concerns over land ownership disputes and inequitable land distribution in Malawi, with many communities still recovering from historical injustices and land grabbing.