Local artists have petitioned the Office of the Ombudsman, requesting an investigation into members of the Copyright Society of Malawi (Cosoma) board over allegations that they awarded copyright fund grants to themselves, raising concerns of abuse of power and conflict of interest.

The petition specifically names board chairperson Bishop Chimwemwe Mhango, along with members Wendy Harawa and Deborah Ntopa, who all benefited from the grants.

According to the artists, the decision sidelined eligible applicants without due process or communication, violating principles of fairness and transparency under Section 7(1) of the Ombudsman Act (Chapter 3:07).

“These actions amount to abuse of power by awarding grants to decision-makers themselves, unfair treatment of eligible applicants who were excluded without due process or communication, unreasonable, unjust, and inequitable decision-making under Section 5(2)(a) & (b),” reads part of the petition.

The artists are calling for a thorough investigation into the Cosoma Board and Copyright Fund Committee’s decision-making process and the immediate return of funds allocated to board members.

Ombudsman Grace Malera confirmed receiving the petition to the local media, saying her office will soon begin assessing its admissibility.

“The complaint will undergo a screening process to assess its admissibility before the Office of the Ombudsman,” Malera said.

Recently, musician Faith Mussa has been mobilizing fellow artists and the general public to sign a petition supporting the investigation.