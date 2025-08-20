The Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) Head of Programs, Bryer Mulowoka, has called on stakeholders to use the ongoing Mining Indaba as a platform for dialogue between communities, mining companies, and government officials.

Mulowoka said the two-day meeting is expected to provide a clear path forward in addressing challenges faced by miners and communities living near mining sites.

“This Indaba creates a space for diverse groups such as government, citizens, civil society, local chiefs, and religious leaders to share their views on mining issues and propose solutions,” he said.

Khumbo Mkandawire, Acting Director of Planning at Karonga District Council, highlighted the council’s strengthened role in overseeing Community Development Agreements (CDAs).

She pointed to lessons from the Kayelekera Uranium Mine as a guide for ensuring more inclusive and equitable community participation.

During panel discussions, Tuntufye Radio Director Innocent Nazombe stressed the media’s role in amplifying community voices. He cautioned that limiting dialogue to formal forums like the Indaba risks excluding ordinary citizens.

“The media should provide a platform where officials from mining companies, government, and communities can interact and find solutions for shared benefits,” Nazombe said.

Paramount Chief Kyungu urged mining investors to honour their commitments under CDAs so that local communities benefit meaningfully from mining activities.

The Indaba was organised by the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) with support from Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) and Dan Church Aid (DCA).

By Wakisa Myamba