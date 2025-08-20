Shadow Councillor for the Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu Party, John Kankhuni Pemba, has pledged to bring meaningful development to Boma Ward in the Mzimba Perekezi Constituency.

Addressing a large crowd at Kazengo over the weekend, Pemba said the ward has long been neglected by its leaders, leaving young people and women without opportunities for growth and empowerment.

“Boma Ward is facing numerous challenges, yet the leadership has failed to provide meaningful solutions. Our youth remain idle because there are no empowerment initiatives, while women continue to struggle without support systems,” said Pemba.

As part of his development agenda, Pemba announced plans to establish a soap-making company in the ward. He explained that the initiative will equip young people with practical skills and empower them to become self-reliant entrepreneurs.

The aspiring councillor further accused the current leadership of failing to address pressing community needs, citing poor road infrastructure, lack of bridges, inadequate healthcare services, and limited opportunities for youth empowerment.

To demonstrate his commitment, Pemba pledged to work with local leaders to rehabilitate the dilapidated Chanthomba Bridge, which has posed challenges for community members for years. He assured residents that by September 16, the bridge would be made passable.

Pemba urged the people of Boma Ward to rally behind his vision, stressing that genuine leadership must be measured by action and tangible results rather than empty promises.

Pemba is also a well-known business tycoon and a football sponsor in Mzimba Boma.