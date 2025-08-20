In his welcoming remarks at Edingeni, Paramount Chief M’Mbelwa V commended Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate Jane Ansah for paying him homage before embarking on whistle-stop rallies in Mzimba.

He stated, “You are welcome here and be free. You thought it wise to meet me, and for me, that is a huge gesture of respect.”

The chief emphasised the shared heritage of the Ngoni people, noting, “We are all Ngonis. My mother came from Manjawira.”

He further asked Ansah to convey his gratitude to DPP president Peter Mutharika for allowing her to visit the area, adding that Mutharika himself has visited the region many times.

Following the formal greetings, further discussions between M’Mbelwa V, Ansah, and other DPP officials were held in camera, with journalists asked to leave the chief’s office.

Present at the meeting were Northern Region vice-president Jappie Mhango, regional governor for the North Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, and organising secretary Sameer Suleman, representing the DPP leadership.