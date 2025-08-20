The Hon. Ulemu Msungama choir competition for the Mlodza constituency, which includes Area 23, wrapped up successfully at Kaliyeka ground in Lilongwe, drawing a large audience eager to see the finest choirs from the constituency. Each of the three top choirs took home MK 500,000, showcasing the event’s competitive spirit and proving that the cream always rises to the top.

Beginning on March, the competition featured over 30 choirs, with nine making it to the final rounds, divided into three categories: Local Tune (Theme: Climate Change), Women’s Category (Theme: Peace and Unity), and Classical Category (Theme: Fighting Corruption).

Judges Letizia Giacobone, Dan Magombo, and Dan Kauma carefully assessed the performances, even serenading the crowd with a few lines from Bob Marley’s “Everything is Gonna Be Alright,” ensuring fair judging like an orchestra tuning before a grand performance.

The audience was thoroughly entertained, especially with a captivating performance by the renowned Great Angels choir that followed the competition, leaving everyone in high spirits.

In his closing remarks, Msungama of the rulling Malawi Congress Party thanked participants and attendees, emphasizing the event’s significance for community involvement.

“Together, we can make beautiful music,” he stated, underscoring the importance of unity . He also announced intentions to make the competition an annual event, contingent upon his re-election for the parliamentary seat in the upcoming general elections on September 16.

William Ngulube, the shadow MCP councilor of Tsabango Ward in the constituency, echoed Hon. Msungama’s sentiments, emphasizing the significance of unity and expressing gratitude to all the participating choirs.

The competition welcomed choirs from all denominations, including Muslims, who were absent this year but are anticipated to participate in future events. Each choir received certificates of recognition for their contributions, ensuring that every participant felt valued.

Results by Category

Local Tune Category (Theme: Climate Change)

Kachere – 74% (MK 500,000)

Tilipaulendo – 61% (MK 300,000)

Christ the King – 53% (MK 150,000)

Women’s Category (Theme: Peace and Unity)

Nsangu Women’s Choir – 74% (MK 500,000)

Nthawira Women’s Choir – 66% (MK 300,000)

Kafita Chigwirizano Choir – 62% (MK 150,000)

Classical Category (Theme: Fighting Corruption)

New Chikondano Choir – 74% (MK 500,000)