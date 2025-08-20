Lengwe National Park is located within Malawi’s spectacular Lower Shire landscape and is a unique wilderness which offers an unforgettable blend of biodiversity, breathtaking scenery, and a safari experience like no other.

Explore a mosaic of habitats, from thicket clump savannas and riparian forests to mopane woodlands and wooded grasslands – each teeming with life and offering stunning backdrops for photography and wildlife viewing.

Lengwe is the home for Nyala Antelope (Tragelaphus angasii), making it a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts. You’ll also encounter majestic buffalo (Syncerus caffer), elegant kudu, hardy warthogs, elusive suni, and the shy porcupine. Keep an eye out for the secretive Temminck’s Ground Pangolin (Smutsia temminckii), occasionally spotted around the park – a rare and special sight.

Though large predators are absent, Lengwe is alive with nocturnal wonders such as the sleek genet (Genetta genetta), curious civet (Civettictis civetta), and graceful serval cat (Leptailurus serval). Unique residents like the Tree Hyrax, Night Ape (Galago), Reedbuck, and Red Squirrel add to the magical diversity.

Bird lovers will be thrilled by over 350 bird species, including the dazzling Swallow-tailed Bee-eater, striking crested Guineafowl, and melodic Cinnamon-breasted Bunting.

Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, bird watcher, photographer, or simply in search of peace and wilderness, Lengwe National Park promises a truly enriching experience.

Visit Lengwe National Park today and reconnect with nature where the wild still whispers.