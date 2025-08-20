As part of her ongoing campaign tour in the Northern Region, DPP-AFORD Alliance running mate, Justice Jane Ansah, has combined symbolic remembrance with a powerful call to action for Malawians to reclaim their future through trusted leadership and clear development priorities.

Ansah began her day on Tuesday with a solemn visit to the Nthungwa plane crash site in Chikangawa, where she laid a wreath and paid tribute to the late Vice President, Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others who lost their lives in the June 10, 2024 tragedy.

“This was not just a moment of mourning, but of reflection,” Ansah said. “A reminder of the fragility of life and the urgency of serving Malawians with dignity and integrity.”

After Chikangawa, she paid a courtesy call to Paramount Chief Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa V at Edingeni, where she was warmly received. The Ngoni chief praised her respectful approach to traditional leadership, calling it a “sign of wisdom and humility.”

The visit set the tone for a series of whistle-stop rallies across Mzimba District, including Manyamula, Engalaweni, Kaseng’ezi, Bulala, Mzalangwe, and Euthini. At each stop, Ansah engaged with local communities, delivering a message of restoration anchored in the Democratic Progressive Party’s development agenda.

“Nobody has been spared from the impacts of these five years of misrule, gross incompetence and rampant corruption,” Ansah told a crowd in Manyamula. “But, as our party president, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, keeps assuring us, Malawians should not give up. Help is coming this September,” she said.

She further outlined key DPP promises aimed at lifting Malawians from poverty and restoring dignity, which include: free secondary education, a K5 billion constituency development fund with K100 million per constituency targeting youths and women to boost small-scale businesses and immediate procurement of maize to cushion people from hunger.

“These are not just promises,” Ansah emphasised. “This is our commitment. We will work with the people. We will deliver, as is always the signature of the DPP. We are not here to experiment, nor to keep running with excuses—we are here to fix and build, grounded in our experienced and proven leadership.”

The DPP-AFORD alliance is expected to continue its momentum in the region, with Ansah and other senior leaders rallying behind a message of renewal, unity, and people-centred governance.