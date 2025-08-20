In a rare public showdown ahead of Malawi’s 2025 General Elections, five aspiring Members of Parliament for the newly demarcated Mtandire-Mtsiriza Constituency faced off in a spirited debate hosted by the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) on Tuesday at Mwenera Ground.

The event, drawing hundreds of enthusiastic constituents, brought together key stakeholders including representatives from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), security agencies, traditional leaders, and political supporters.

INCUMBENT BOASTS RECORD, EYES CONTINUITY

George Zulu, the sitting MP under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), presented his reelection bid on the strength of his five-year development track record. He cited key achievements such as the construction of tarmac roads from Spearhead to Airwing, school infrastructure upgrades, payment of school fees for underprivileged students, and the development of bridges and drainage systems to combat road washouts.

Looking ahead, Zulu pledged to prioritise the construction of a new police unit, a secondary school, and a tarmac road from Chimwala through Mboni to Piasani.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE PLAYS THE LOCAL CARD

Independent candidate Ruth Chingwalu, a former Councillor for Mtandire and a self-described “daughter of the soil,” emphasised her deep understanding of the area’s challenges. Her platform centres around healthcare and education, including a new hospital and a secondary school. She also promised economic empowerment for women and youth through access to loans under the Community Development Fund (CDF).

DPP’s GANGATA BRINGS WEALTH, PROMISES CHANGE

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Central Region, Alfred Gangata, took a more assertive tone. Declaring that he has personal financial resources, Gangata vowed not to “eat public money” but to support chiefs, bring clean water, and improve graveyard sanitation, claiming he has already constructed toilets at burial sites.

UTM’s MITUKA PROMISES ‘AREA 47’ STANDARD LIVING

Elsie Mituka, running on the UTM ticket, promised to elevate the quality of life in Mtandire and Mtsiriza to match the standards of affluent neighbourhoods like Area 47, where she resides. She vowed to establish a local health centre and a secondary school to begin closing the service gap.

AFORD’s PHIRI AIMS TO PICK UP THE PIECES

AFORD’s Linda Phiri struck a collaborative tone, praising incumbent Zulu for progress made while criticising unmet promises. She pledged to engage local leaders in identifying community-driven priorities, with a focus on youth empowerment, inclusive loan schemes, and healthcare access.

The debate highlighted not only the diversity of plans and personalities but also the increasing political significance of Mtandire-Mtsiriza, a constituency poised to be a key battleground in next year’s elections.