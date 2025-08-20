The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has officially announced that Arthur Peter Mutharika, former President of the Republic of Malawi and current President of the DPP, will embark on a nationwide campaign tour.

The tour is scheduled to commence this coming Thursday, 21st August 2025, signalling the party’s renewed effort to engage citizens directly ahead of the next elections.

On Thursday, the campaign trail will begin at 11:00 AM in Nsipe, Ntcheu District, where supporters are expected to gather in large numbers to welcome the former President.

The second stop on Thursday will be Ntcheu Boma at noon, providing an opportunity for Mutharika to address local leaders, party members, and residents on his vision for Malawi.

Later in the day, the campaign will move to Pa Tank in Lilongwe at 3:00 PM, marking the final stop for Thursday’s whistle-stop activities.

Friday’s schedule includes a stop in Lilongwe at 11:00 AM, allowing the former President to engage with key urban constituencies and emphasise his policy priorities.

The final stop on Friday will be at Jenda Trading Centre in Mzimba at 4:00 PM, where Mutharika will address party supporters and outline the DPP’s plans for national development.

Party officials have extended an invitation to all DPP members, supporters, and the general public to join in welcoming His Excellency Prof. Mutharika and to participate actively in the campaign rallies.

The campaign tour is expected to serve as a platform for Mutharika to articulate his vision for restoring Malawi’s future, including strategies for economic growth, governance reforms, and infrastructural development.

In conclusion, the DPP’s nationwide campaign tour represents more than a series of rallies—it is a deliberate effort to reconnect with citizens, demonstrate leadership experience, and galvanise support for the party’s mission to restore Malawi’s trajectory toward stability and prosperity.