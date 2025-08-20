On 19th August 2025, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), in alliance with AFORD, conducted a series of whistle-stop rallies across Mzimba.

The campaign events were designed to energise supporters and strengthen the partnership between the two parties ahead of the upcoming elections.

Joining the rallies was the DPP-AFORD running mate, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, SC, who played a key role in engaging voters and reinforcing the alliance’s message.

At each stop, the leaders highlighted the importance of unity, experience, and the need for strategic leadership to guide Malawi through its current challenges.

Crowds of supporters turned out in large numbers, waving party flags, chanting slogans, and showing visible enthusiasm for the DPP-AFORD partnership.

The rallies covered several key trading centres and communities within Mzimba, ensuring that the party’s message reached both urban and rural constituencies.

Observers noted that the presence of Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, SC, added credibility to the campaign, given her background in law and public service.

Local leaders and party officials were instrumental in mobilising attendance and ensuring that the events ran smoothly, reinforcing the alliance’s organisational capacity.

The whistle-stop tours served not only as a campaign strategy but also as a litmus test for the alliance’s popularity and resonance among ordinary Malawians.

Supporters responded positively to messages of collaboration and the promise of a government that prioritises justice, development, and inclusivity.

In conclusion, the DPP-AFORD whistle-stop rallies in Mzimba on 19th August 2025 were a demonstration of political coordination, grassroots mobilization, and strategic campaigning.

The events highlighted the alliance’s commitment to engaging citizens directly, showcasing leadership experience, and consolidating support in preparation for the next electoral challenge.