United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Dalitso Kabambe has called on residents of Nsaru in Lilongwe District to vote for him as the country’s leader in the upcoming September 16 elections.

Kabambe emphasised his credentials as a doctor with the capability to restore and grow the nation’s economy.

He made these remarks at Nsaru TradCentreer, where he officially launched the UTM’s nationwide standing campaign.

During his address, Kabambe criticised the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), accusing it of failing to fulfil economic promises that would have allowed citizens to afford necessities.

He argued that the MCP’s inability to deliver has forced people to struggle with rising costs, including the price of daily items like tea.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala highlighted that in Nsaru, residents are currently paying as much as two thousand kwacha for a single cup of tea.

Njawala added that if Kabambe assumes leadership, his administration would implement measures to revive the economy and make basic goods more affordable, allowing citizens to resume enjoying simple daily pleasures like drinking tea.

Kabambe’s promises directly contrast with past MCP pledges, including former leader Lazarus Chakwera’s commitment to stabilise commodity prices and boost rural incomes through programs like Mega Farms and input subsidies, many of which critics argue were delayed, underfunded, or unevenly implemented.

For instance, the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP), which replaced the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP), faced significant challenges. A 2024 report by the Office of the Ombudsman highlighted systemic issues such as procurement irregularities, delayed distribution of inputs, and lack of transparency, leading to inefficiencies and limited impact on food security.

Similarly, the Mega Farms initiative, aimed at promoting large-scale commercial agriculture, has encountered obstacles. Investigations revealed that some beneficiaries were selling subsidised inputs, undermining the program’s objectives. Additionally, concerns about policy coherence and inconsistent implementation have hindered the program’s effectiveness.

This comparison underscores Kabambe’s argument that previous administrations failed to address ordinary Malawians’ economic struggles, giving UTM an opening to present itself as a party capable of delivering tangible and immediate results.

The UTM is currently conducting standing campaign meetings across Lilongwe, seeking to engage directly with communities and build voter support.