An independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City (Nankhaka) constituency Grace Chupa, says if elected into office on the 16th September, 2025 elections, her priority will be to construct a health Centre in Area 49 to reduce the distance patients and guardians face facing travelling to Area 25 and 18 Health Centres.

Chupa expressed hope that if the people of Area 49 can have the Health Centre close to them, some locations surrounding it, such as Dubai, Area 50 and Mutu villages, will find it easier to go to this health facility for medications.

She said she will also improve sanitation in schools surrounding the constituency through the construction of toilets in all primary schools and additional classroom blocks, assuring the constituents that some constructions can be made using her money and not only waiting for the government.

Speaking when she addressed a campaigning meeting at Zebra in the constituency, Chupa said she will construct the Area 18 Youth Rehabilitation Centre, where all the youth from the area can go to be trained in various vocational skills for them to be reliable citizens of the country.

Chupa said the constituency had had leaders before but she has come with new ideas that it is possible to develop the constituency by themselves and not just waiting for others to come from outside to develop the constituency.

She said if she and the people of the area together start constructing a Health Centre, toilets and classroom construction projects by themselves, donors will be attracted by their initiative and join the support of the projects.

“Let us be the first ones to initiate development projects for our area for others to come and support us, we can do even without others supporting us,” said Chupa.

Chupa has become the darling of many in the constituency and is poised to win the parliamentary seat on the 16th September, 2025 elections on the claims that she is being supported by all people regardless of their political party affiliations.

Loness Chikachepa of Area 49 said she dumped the MCP of Alfred Jiya’s camp to join Grace Chupa because she was attracted by her manifesto describing it as the best that she wants to be a true servant of the people and not for personal gains as others have demonstrated in the area

Chikachepa has appealed to registered women in the area not to vote for a candidate based on party lines but development-conscious, saying Chupa has already demonstrated to the constituency that she is capable of changing the constituency for the better.

“She is a woman who has the welfare of people at heart, voting for her in the 16th September, 2025 elections, will not be a mistake but an achievement for our area,” she said.

Chupa served as the Deputy Malawi Ambassador to India. She came to join the parliamentary race as an independent candidate. The intelligent decision was made by her before coming back to Malawi so that she would be a true representative of all in the National Assembly.

By Sarah Gwetsani