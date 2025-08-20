Malawi’s creative scene has been buzzing with fresh voices, bold ideas, and a hunger to tell stories that resonate with everyday life. Among the latest additions is “Agent Limwado”, a sitcom set to premiere on 25th August via YouTube. At its heart is Tailosi Limwado, a man whose reckless decision to borrow money lands his family in the clutches of a ruthless but comical loanshark, Baby Paudala. From this chaos emerges a blend of laughter, lessons, and heartfelt family drama that promises to both entertain and provoke conversation. What sets “Agent Limwado” apart is its unapologetic embrace of the sitcom format—rooted in familiar Malawian realities yet inspired by global classics.

Shot largely in a single location, the series leans on witty dialogue, exaggerated characters, and well-timed humor to create a unique storytelling experience. With a cast that blends veterans and emerging talent, the show is poised to strike a balance between hilarity and depth, reminding us that sometimes the best way to talk about serious issues—like debt and financial literacy—is through laughter. In this exclusive interview, we sit down with the creator and producer of “Agent Limwado” to discuss the journey from concept to screen, the creative choices behind its characters, and the vision for Malawian comedy on the digital stage.

Creator and Producer, Gilbert Moyo

First off, congratulations on Agent Limwado! How did this story of Tailosi Limwado and his chaotic family life come to you?

The story came as an accident. This is because I had pitched an idea to a local television station and they complained about the budget. So the sitcom came as a solution to that predicament. But also I wanted to tell a story that Malawians are familiar with hence the story about Tailosi and his trouble with a loan shark.

What makes “Agent Limwado” stand out from other sitcoms we’ve seen locally?

“Agent Limwado” is different because first of all the show is not ashamed to call itself a sitcom. It is a single camera family comedy that imitates shows such as “Friends”, “Big Bang Theory” and “Everybody Loves Ramond”. We shot it in one main location and we told a story that happened in one house. The characters are also exaggerated deliberately and the jokes come from the characters. This is different from what we see locally.

Baby Paudala is already sounding like a character people will love to hate. Why create such a ruthless yet funny loanshark?

Baby Paudala will make people fall in love with him indeed. We wanted to create such a serious character but portrayed in a ridiculous way. The idea is to educate people while they laugh because I have seen that sometimes advice that comes as a joke is taken seriously. So he will make people laugh but teach people to be financially literate.

Sitcoms often thrive on strong character chemistry. How would you describe the dynamic between Tailosi and his wife Susan, and what do Junior and Lusungu add to the mix?

I think the guys did fine and the chemistry is seen on screen. Ian Evance Chisekula and Neria Chikhosi are veteran actors who are able to deliver. The younger cast (Pleasant Banda and Sbususwe M. Chasweka) blended well with the veterans. So it was a good combination. And I appreciate the directors, Aram Nyondo, Nyembezi and Owen Mbulaje, for making a safe environment for the actors to thrive.

Behind the Scenes of “Agent Limwado”

Every production has its hurdles. What were the biggest challenges in bringing Agent Limwado to the screen?

Well, this project was funded by Universal Service Fund (USF), so funding was not an issue. But scheduling proved to be an issue and also post-production has its own challenges. The project took time to come out because we wanted things to be perfect.

You chose to launch the sitcom on YouTube instead of traditional TV. What pushed that decision?

We tried TV but some TV stations were reluctant to accommodate me as an up and coming producer. That is what pushed me to premiere on YouTube. If any TV station shows flexibility then I can supply them all four episodes. They are for free.

The show balances comedy with real-life issues like debt, survival, and family resilience. What message do you hope viewers walk away with?

The main message is for families to be financially literate. They have to know that debts sink people and must remember to invest, save and plan for the future. Most of us Malawian are financially illiterate, so we want to create a conversation around that topic.

Tell us about working with your cast and crew—what moments stood out for you during production? I collaborated with renowned cinematographer, Shaibu Essim M’bwana, to shoot and edit the show. He is known for producing quality work and also I had up and coming filmmakers like Ibrahim Affia, Bonface Kachiza and Leornad Kaliyeka as part of the crew. The camaraderie of set was good between cast and crew. I can say we had fun while

The premiere is just around the corner. What are you personally most excited for audiences to see on 25th August?

The aim of producing this show was to bring laughter and warmth into the house of Malawians. We laughed while making this show and I believe people will laugh too. I hope it will bring some sort of escape from the tense electoral fever that has gripped Malawians. People need to lighten up and laugh.

If you had just one sentence to convince Malawians to tune in, what would you say?

If you love good things watch the show.

As “Agent Limwado” gears up for its premiere, it represents more than just another sitcom; it’s a statement about where Malawian storytelling is headed. Bold, unafraid to experiment, and deeply rooted in local experiences, the show blends humor with hard truths about money, family, and survival in today’s Malawi. For audiences looking to laugh, reflect, and support homegrown creativity, “Agent Limwado” is not just a show—it’s a movement. So mark the date, gather the family, and tune in on YouTube this 25th August. If you love good things, as the creator himself says, then this is one you don’t want to miss.