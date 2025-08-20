Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) parliamentary aspirant for Mzimba Perekezi Constituency, Fikani Nyirenda, has promised to bring major reforms aimed at turning Mzimba into a proper town with its own council and district status.

In an interview with Malawi24 News, Nyirenda said he will push for the creation of a Mzimba Town Council, saying this would improve development and service delivery in the area.

“Mzimba has the potential to grow into a well-planned town. If it is given council and district status, like Kasungu, it will manage its affairs better and speed up development,” said Nyirenda.

On social services, Nyirenda said he wants to improve health and education, noting that many parts of the constituency lack enough facilities.

“We need more schools to reduce the long distances learners travel. I am proposing two new Community Day Secondary Schools, plus new primary schools at Kamwazeka and Kafoteka. I will also push for a technical college so that our youth can gain practical skills for jobs,” he explained.

Nyirenda said he has already started contributing by drilling 15 boreholes across Mzimba Perekezi, showing his commitment to solving community problems even before joining Parliament.

He added that his decision to contest was driven by the slow pace of development in the area despite having representation for more than a decade.

“After 11 years, Mzimba Perekezi is still behind in development. We have poor roads, very few health clinics, and little infrastructure for early childhood education. I believe the Constituency Development Fund, if used properly, can help solve these challenges by building bridges, repairing roads, and expanding community facilities,” Nyirenda said.

Nyirenda, seen as a strong challenger to outgoing MP Jacob Hara, will contest on the AFORD ticket in the upcoming general elections, presenting himself as part of a new generation of leaders aiming to transform Mzimba Perekezi.