The Malawi Police in Balaka district have nabbed two people for allegedly being found in possession of Chamba without a license.

According to the Public Relations Officer for Balaka Police Station, Inspector Gladson M’bumpha, the duo was nabbed on June 19th, 2025 at Likudzi and Mkando Trading Centres in the district.

The two individuals have been identified as Malita Panyasa aged 47 and Daniel Mkwatulo aged 35.

M’bumpha indicated that Panyasa was found with 12 twists and loose Cannabis Sativa in her shop without a license, whereas Mkwatulo was found with a black plastic, a sack of Cannabis Sativa, and 22 twists in his shop without a license as well.

Meanwhile, Panyasa and Mkwatulo will appear before the court soon after the analysis and confirmation from the research station.