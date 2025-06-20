A new chapter is set to begin in Malawi’s netball landscape as MPICO Group of Companies reaffirmed its support for grassroots talent with a boosted K47 million sponsorship for the 2025 Gateway Mall Central Region Netball League — a move that coincides with a reshaping of the competition’s structure and spotlight.

Announced Thursday in Lilongwe, the sponsorship reflects a K7 million increase from last year’s K40 million, underlining MPICO’s growing commitment to nurturing local sporting talent.

But beyond the numbers, the upcoming season marks a turning point: powerhouse teams like Blue Eagles, Civonets, Lioness, and MAFCO will not feature, having transitioned to the newly launched FDH Bank National League.

This development opens the field for emerging teams, offering an unprecedented platform for lesser-known clubs and young athletes to rise.

“The Gateway Netball Challenge is more than just a league—it’s our commitment to empowering young women and driving sports development in Malawi,” said Elliot Jambo, MPICO’s Head of Property Services. “While we’re proud of the K47 million we’re investing this year, we’re even more excited about the fresh opportunities this season presents for upcoming talent.”

Since 2016, MPICO, a subsidiary of Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, has invested a cumulative K231 million in the league, helping to shape what is now considered a critical pipeline for netball development in the Central Region.

The withdrawal of top-tier teams for a national competition may signal the league’s success in producing elite talent — and MPICO’s role in that journey.

“This speaks volumes about the number of careers we’ve helped nurture,” Jambo noted. “It’s also a testament to the strength of our partnership with the Central Region Netball Committee and our shared goal to uplift girls through sport.”

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) General Secretary Yamikani Khungwa Kauma echoed this sentiment, describing the sponsorship as a catalyst for long-term growth.

“MPICO’s continued support allows us to focus on grassroots development. The new structure will deepen our talent pool and increase visibility for young players,” Kauma said.

Historically, the Blue Eagles dominated the Gateway Mall League, winning every title since its inception and pocketing K4 million last season. However, with their move to the FDH Bank National League, new contenders are expected to emerge.

The 2025 season officially kicks off on Saturday, June 28, with heightened anticipation around who will claim the spotlight in this newly rebalanced competition.

For MPICO, the message is clear: the future of Malawian netball lies in broadening the base and creating space for the next generation of stars.