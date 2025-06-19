The United Democratic Front (UDF) has defended its president Atupele Muluzi over his remarks that DPP leader Peter Mutharika is too old and should be resting, while demanding an apology for what it calls “irresponsible and unacceptable” attacks by some DPP officials against former President Bakili Muluzi.

In a strongly worded statement released by the party’s National Publicity Secretary Dyson Jangia, UDF described the remarks as disrespectful and demeaning, particularly as they referenced the former president’s health.

Muluzi: Mutharika is old.

“We find these insults and utterances as very irresponsible, disrespectful and unacceptable. It is a known fact that Dr. Bakili Muluzi is retired from active politics, bringing his innocent name in active politics in such disrespectful manner undermines the principles of political respectful discourse,” reads part of the statement.

UDF reminded the DPP and the public at large that Muluzi, as Malawi’s first democratically elected president and the father of multi-party democracy in the country, deserves reverence for his service and contributions to the nation.

The UDF is demanding a public and personal apology from the DPP to both Muluzi and the UDF party. The statement emphasizes that while UDF promotes peace, tolerance, and coexistence, it will not tolerate the public ridicule of its leaders.

In the statement, the party also defended a recent call made by Muluzi’s son and UDF president Atupele, that DPP President Mutharika should not contest in upcoming polls saying he is too old and need to be resting. The party argues that the sentiments was mischaracterized by the DPP leadership.

“A legitimate and honest call that was made by our president At. Honourable Atupele Muluzi, a sentiment widely shared by many others in the political fomain before, was not derogatory in nature to the leadership of DPF inciting verbal hemorrhage based on such logic is a sign of weak leadership,” Jangia asserted.

UDF has since called on the DPP leadership to “denounce the unfortunate utterances” and issue a formal apology without delay. The party also appealed to all political actors to focus on constructive policy discussions rather than personal attacks.