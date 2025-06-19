Telekom Networks Malawi Plc (TNM), the country’s pioneering mobile network and ICT services provider, has announced a major infrastructure investment totalling over K16 billion, aimed at upgrading its telecommunications network across 650 sites nationwide.

In a bold step towards enhancing service delivery, TNM has completed a nationwide network upgrade with a concentrated focus on Malawi’s four key cities: Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba, and Mzuzu. The initiative underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering faster, more reliable connectivity to millions of its customers.

Speaking at the announcement, TNM’s Chief Technical Officer, Lloyd Gowera, said the investment is a significant milestone in the telco’s mission to digitally connect every Malawian.

“These upgrades will directly benefit both residential and enterprise customers by ensuring the best quality experience in voice and data services, reduced latency, and more consistent coverage in both urban and rural areas across Malawi,” Gowera stated.

The improvements involved comprehensive enhancements including upgraded hardware, expanded software capacity, and the implementation of advanced technologies that support the growing demand for high-quality connectivity.

According to Gowera, TNM customers across the country are already experiencing the benefits, including crystal-clear voice calls and enhanced internet performance for browsing, streaming, and gaming. Platforms such as Netflix, Showmax, YouTube, TikTok, and more are now expected to run with optimal quality, offering greater value for customers’ money.

The upgrade project has also extended network coverage to an additional 400,000 Malawians, further strengthening TNM’s national footprint.

Reaffirming the company’s direction, Gowera added, “This is part of TNM’s broader growth roadmap. We remain committed to innovation, quality service delivery, and providing a world-class customer experience.”

With over 30 years of service in Malawi, TNM continues to lead in the telecom space with a history of innovation — being the first to introduce 3G, 4G, 5G, and mobile money services through its popular Mpamba platform. The company remains a trusted name in both connectivity and digital financial services.