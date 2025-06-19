As the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies with no sign of a ceasefire, the Federation for National Peace & Development (PEFENAP) has called on the Malawi government to prioritize the safety and welfare of its citizens caught in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

In an exclusive interview with Malawi24, PEFENAP Executive Director Edwards Chaka said that while it is the responsibility of the Israeli government to implement local safety measures, Malawi must take proactive steps to protect its nationals in both Israel and Iran.

“Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our citizens not only in Israel but also those in Iran. While it remains the responsibility of the Israeli government to guide safety measures, the Malawi government should take immediate action to guarantee their protection, including evacuation if necessary,” Chaka said.

He further urged the Malawian authorities to work closely with Israeli and Iranian officials to guarantee that there is a clear and reliable communication channel with its nationals in the two countries and make sure that Malawian nationals receive equal protection and assistance as local citizens.

Chaka warned that the Israel-Iran war risks spiralling into a broader global conflict, which could pose severe challenges for developing countries like Malawi, particularly through economic instability, food insecurity, and reduced foreign aid. He then emphasized the need for urgent government action and regional diplomatic engagement to shield Malawi from the ripple effects.

“Israel and Iran’s war may ignite a global conflict that may pose significant risks to developing countries like Malawi, primarily through disruptions to supply chains, increased food insecurity, and economic instability,” he cautioned.

On food security, Chaka said that Malawi’s heavy reliance on agriculture makes it particularly vulnerable to disruptions in the supply of critical inputs like fertiliser. He cited the Ukraine war’s impact on fertiliser availability as an example of how distant conflicts can hit close to home.