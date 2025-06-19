Promising to build a new generation of visionary leaders, FDH Financial Holdings Limited has unveiled the Thomson Frank Mpinganjira (TFM) Centre of Excellence in Mpemba, Blantyre, to drive leadership development in Malawi and the wider SADC region.

As a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, the newly established entity is positioned to serve as a strategic platform for engaging industry experts in the development of comprehensive leadership programs that enhance institutional effectiveness and propel Malawi’s economic growth.

Speaking on the development, FDH Financial Holdings Limited Head of Marketing and Communication, Levie Nkunika, said the multi-billion facility, whose establishment commenced in 2022, is part of the Group’s growth and expansion aimed at supporting capacity building and corporate excellence in the country, and it will be officially opened soon.

“The centre, named after its founder and former Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Thomson Frank Mpinganjira, has the purpose of developing world-class leaders in Malawi through the formulation of strategic partnerships with experts to deliver contemporary leadership programs.

“It is an additional subsidiary of the FDH Financial Holdings that includes FDH Bank Plc, First Discount House Limited, FDH Money Bureau Limited, and FDH Properties Limited,” he explained.

Nkunika said that the facility will serve FDH employees and the wider marketing, including individuals, SMEs, corporations, parastatals and government employees.

“What is key to us is fostering knowledge by offering a modern facility for training and client meetings and partnering with external experts to provide learning programs that support personal and organisational development and leadership development,” he added.

He further said the Centre is equipped with world-class facilities including modern executive boardrooms, conference rooms, training rooms and breakaway rooms, all with the latest audiovisual technology, ergonomic furniture, high-speed internet and customised room set up to meet different customers’ needs.

Offering world-class leadership programs, the Centre has a strategic partnership with leadership experts from world-leading universities to design and develop programs targeting middle management, senior management and executive leadership from the wider market and FDH.

Nkunika added that the centre will contribute towards human capital development, institutional strengthening and contribute towards the country’s competitiveness and economic growth.