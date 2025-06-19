The Malawi Prison Service (MPS) has reported significant progress in its Restorative Justice and Peacebuilding program, an ambitious reform initiative aimed at transforming the country’s correctional system and supporting the reintegration of former inmates into society.

Speaking to Malawi24, MPS Public Relations Officer Steve Meke detailed key accomplishments since the program’s launch three years ago.

Among the most notable are the establishment of dedicated restorative justice structures at all 29 prison stations across the country.

These include trained facilitators and the formation of peace clubs, designed to cultivate a culture of reconciliation and dialogue within prison communities.

“We have successfully trained over 2,000 prison officers through targeted workshops and sessions at the Prison Training School,” Meke said. “Restorative Justice and Peacebuilding are now fully integrated into our training curriculum, ensuring that recruits adopt these values from the very beginning of their service.”

Meke also announced that the next phase of the initiative will shift its focus from internal capacity-building to community engagement. The campaign will target families, schools, religious institutions, and both traditional and civic leaders.

“The goal is to raise awareness and build supportive social networks that can ease the transition of ex-offenders back into society,” he explained. “When communities understand the reconciliation process, they become part of the healing journey—for both victims and offenders.”

According to Meke, the new phase will address the critical social dynamics that affect reintegration, including stigma and the erosion of trust.

“After an offence, there’s often a breakdown in trust. Restorative justice provides a platform to rebuild that trust. By involving communities, we foster acceptance and support for reformed individuals. This not only reduces the likelihood of reoffending but also strengthens social cohesion.”

He stressed that community involvement is essential for the program’s long-term success.

The MPS sees the Restorative Justice and Peacebuilding initiative as a dual-benefit strategy—enhancing public safety while offering rehabilitated individuals a genuine opportunity to rebuild their lives.

“This is about more than just corrections,” Meke said. “It’s about creating a more just, peaceful, and inclusive society.”