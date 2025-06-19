People in Mangochi district have announced plans to join demonstrations demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja and Director General Andrew Mpesi, citing growing concerns over a lack of transparency ahead of the September 16 elections.

Speaking on behalf of the group Citizens for Credible Elections (CfCE), Armson Kabvalo said the protest in Mangochi will take place on June 26 in solidarity with similar demonstrations being organised by CfCE in Lilongwe and other parts of the country.

At the heart of the grievance is MEC’s alleged refusal to grant election stakeholders, including political parties access to audit the voter roll, and their clinging to the use of Smartmatic. Kabvalo said this has raised public suspicion and cast doubt on the credibility of the electoral process.

“MEC is showing no willingness to be transparent. Malawians have every right to understand and trust the systems that will be used to decide their future,” he said.

The group has since delivered a letter to the Mangochi District Council notifying authorities of their planned peaceful protest.

Meanwhile, the group is calling on all patriotic citizens in Mangochi to come out in large numbers and peacefully express their dissatisfaction with MEC’s conduct.