The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed that USA-based women’s football star Chioma Okafor has opted to represent Nigeria at the international level, turning down the opportunity to feature for Malawi’s national women’s team, the Scorchers.

Born in Malawi to a Nigerian father and Malawian mother, Okafor had never featured for Malawi at any level. The University of Connecticut striker, who is based in the United States, was on FAM’s radar and received a call-up for the Scorchers’ international friendlies against Zambia in February.

However, she was unable to honour the invitation due to academic commitments.

“Following discussions with her parents on June 18, 2025, and formal communication from the Nigeria Football Federation, Chioma has confirmed her commitment to play for Nigeria,” FAM said in a statement on Wednesday.

The association acknowledged the player’s dual heritage and noted that her decision was made in consultation with her family. Okafor’s choice marks a missed opportunity for the Scorchers to secure diaspora talent in women’s football.