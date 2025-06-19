The Citizens for Credible Elections (CfCE) has called on the Malawi Police Service (MPS) to strictly adhere to the Police Act by prioritising the protection of citizens, not shielding political thugs, as the country prepares for demonstrations next week.

The group plans to hold a series of demonstrations beginning with Lilongwe on Thursday, June 26, 2025, calling for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja and Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi, whom they accuse of compromising the integrity of the upcoming September 16 General Elections.

In a statement read at a press briefing on Thursday in Lilongwe, the group reminded Malawi’s Inspector General of Police that past incidents of officers shielding “panga-wielding thugs” during protests have no place in a democratic society.

“Needless to remind the Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) that, according to the Police Act, the police ought to protect the lives and property of Malawians, not shielding panga-wielding thugs as has happened in the past,” the group stated.

CfCE emphasised that such conduct undermines the rule of law and endangers the lives and property of peaceful demonstrators..

Meanwhile, the group which is being led by Sylvester Namiwa, Edward Kambanje, Zainab Hassan, and Nyanyiwe Soko, has formally notified the Lilongwe district council of the protests.