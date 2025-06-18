Julius Paipi, the UTM party’s Governor for the Eastern Region, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

In a resignation letter addressed to UTM Secretary General Willet Kalonga, Paipi did not disclose the reasons behind his decision but expressed gratitude to the party for the opportunity to serve. He specifically acknowledged the late UTM founder, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, for his mentorship and support.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the party for allowing me to serve in this position. Specially, I shall forever appreciate the support and experience I got from the founder, Late Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima,” reads part of the letter.

Nicknamed “Chisyene Mesi” in political circles, Paipi previously served as Eastern Region Governor for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). He defected to UTM following the DPP’s loss in the June 23, 2020, fresh presidential elections, accusing the party of having “dishonest people.”

However, UTM party spokesperson, Felix Njawala expressed ignorance on the matter.

“This is news to me and I haven’t spoken to him.Let’s wait and see,” said Njawala.

Speculations are rife that Paipi is likely to rejoin the DPP.