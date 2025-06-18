The ten highest-performing students in the 2025 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination are set to be rewarded with an international educational tour to Mozambique’s Cabora Bassa Dam.

With the 2025 MSCE examinations set to commence on 1st July, 2025, the announcement is expected to tighten the hardworking spirit among candidates and raise the stakes for academic competition across the country.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony for form four students, Ernest Kaonga, Managing Director at Maranatha Academy, emphasised that the initiative is designed to recognise outstanding academic performance and broaden students’ exposure to regional development projects.

“We want to nurture a culture of excellence and ambition among Malawi’s youth, and this international trip is one way of doing just that,” Kaonga said.

In a related development, the school has forged a strategic partnership with India’s Sharda University to offer Open Distance Learning (ODL) programs in Malawi. Kaonga said the initiative aims to provide affordable, flexible, and accessible higher education options to Malawian students, especially those limited by financial or geographical challenges.

“The collaboration with Sharda is a major leap forward in our goal to democratize education and open up more global opportunities for Malawian students,” Kaonga added.

Sharda University’s national representative, Sydney Chiwengo, echoed the sentiment, saying the partnership reflects their shared commitment to widening education access on an international scale.