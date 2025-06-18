The Ntcheu District Football Association (NDFA) has strongly opposed a directive by the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) to dissolve its Executive Committee, calling the move unlawful and in violation of football governance statutes.

In a letter addressed to CRFA, NDFA General Secretary Clement Mafula stated that only a legally constituted Elective General Assembly (EGA) has the mandate to dissolve a district executive. Mafula emphasized that CRFA’s attempt to install an interim committee lacks legal standing.

“All issues delaying the EGA have been resolved, and we urge CRFA to support a democratic election process rather than undermine it,” said Mafula.

Election Postponement Sparks Controversy

The conflict began in April when CRFA postponed NDFA elections initially scheduled for April 14, citing nomination irregularities raised by the Njolomole Football Zone. However, the zone later denied these claims, saying they had submitted all necessary nominations.

Vice Chairperson of CRFA, Abel Chiumia, distanced himself from the decision, saying it was not discussed internally. NDFA Chairperson Williams Kapenuka accused CRFA officials of interfering to favour certain candidates, suggesting the postponement was a calculated move to manipulate the election outcome.

● CRFA Dissolves NDFA Executive

On June 13, CRFA officially dissolved the NDFA Executive Committee, citing failure to comply with an earlier directive issued on April 29, which instructed the district to restart its nomination process and hold elections within 30 days.

In a statement, CRFA General Secretary Antonio Manda expressed regret over NDFA’s “lack of action” and announced the appointment of a 12-member interim committee to manage district football affairs for 90 days.

Ezra Chodzadza will chair the interim body, with Mafula retaining his role as General Secretary. The interim committee has been tasked with organizing the 2025 football season, managing district operations, and facilitating fresh elections.

● NDFA Announces Election Date

Despite the turmoil, NDFA has announced that its Elective General Assembly will take place on July 4, 2025. The nomination period will run from June 14 to June 27, with each zone nominating one candidate per position.

Nomination forms must be submitted via CRFA’s General Secretary, and late entries will not be accepted.

● Club in Limbo After Regional Shift

Meanwhile, the Division One club Ntcheu Warriors finds itself stranded after being denied registration in the Eastern Region Football League.

The NDFA had successfully changed its regional affiliation from CRFA to the Eastern Region Football Association (ERFA), with approval from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

However, despite FAM’s green light, the ERFA refused to register the Warriors, claiming that NDFA’s affiliation was not yet fully recognized.

“We are dismayed by this decision and have asked FAM to intervene,” said Warriors General Secretary Biles Tsinambuto.

The governance crisis in Ntcheu highlights deeper issues of regional politics and administrative conflict.

As the July elections approach, stakeholders are calling for transparency, neutrality, and adherence to proper statutes to restore order in the district’s football landscape.