Vendors in Mzuzu on Tuesday delivered their petition to Mbelwa District Council under the escort of armed Police officers, demanding that the government revoke retail licenses from foreign nationals conducting their businesses in the City.

The vendors in Mzuzu are also demanding the resignations of Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Ching’oma, Minister of Trade and Industry Vitumbiko Mumba and Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda for failing Malawians.

After terrorising Lilongwe City, declaring it a no-go zone to opposition political parties and activists from holding peaceful protests, MCP thugs were at it in Mzuzu, displaying their thuggery activities, masking their faces, armed with panga knives and other dangerous weapons.

Mzuzu vendors, after seeing that the thugs were all prepared against the peaceful demonstrators, mobilised themselves carrying offensive weapons in their hands, such as panga knives, stones and catapults, all alert against the thugs hiding in the name of Mzuzu Anyamata wokwiya.

The vendors in Mzuzu had to use another route other than the planned one to deliver their petition to Mbelwa District Council, making Mzuzu City residents witness for the first time what masked men look like when they are terrorising people in Lilongwe.

Speaking after delivering the petition, Chairperson for Mzuzu vendors, Alexander Sikwese, has vowed that vendors in the City will, from Wednesday, start boycotting market fees and repaying NEEF loans until the government addresses their demands.

Sikwese said that while they are waiting for responses from the government, foreign traders operating both retail and wholesale businesses and those behind paying the armed thugs to stop the demos, will be the ones to pay the market fees.

A Malawi Congress Party (MCP) diehard of Mvera in Dowa district, Mr. Rodgers Kamphangala, has expressed his sadness that the ugly scenes in Mzuzu were happening in full view of police officers with Moyale Barracks a stone’s throw away.

Kamphanagala has wondered how people are masking their faces carrying pangas in broad daylight and are being left scot-free without being caught by either the Malawi Police Service (MPS) or the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers, describing this as a worrisome development.

He said those thugs are taking advantage of being in a political party in government, saying MCP is the one behind inciting political violence in the country, not opposition parties, reminding the MCP that they are in government today under the same sponsorship of demonstrations.

The MCP diehard has asked the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to take over the manning of the security of the demonstrators in the country, as this will give thugs no chance to be terrorising innocent people holding peaceful protests in the country.

“MDF soldiers, why are you watching thugs terrorising, threatening and intimidating people in your presence? Questioned Kamphangala.