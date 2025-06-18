Mzuzu City Hammers pulled off a major upset on Wednesday afternoon, handing Moyale Barracks their first loss of the season with a convincing 2-0 win during the Mzuzu Derby at Rumphi Stadium.

The Hammers, who entered the pitch as underdogs, stunned the Lions of Kaning’ina with two quick-fire goals in the first half. Moses Gwayi opened the scoring in just the 3rd minute before Jeremiah Kanyika doubled the lead in the 32nd, sending shockwaves through the Moyale faithful.

Despite Moyale’s determined efforts to claw their way back and preserve their unbeaten run, the visitors stood firm. Hammers goalkeeper Joseph Fulawo delivered a heroic performance between the sticks, denying the hosts multiple scoring chances and earning himself the player of the match accolade.

The result not only ends Moyale’s unbeaten streak but also marks a significant morale boost for the Hammers, who now move up to 13th on the TNM Super League log with 7 points from seven games — two wins, one draw, and four losses.

Moyale, on the other hand, remain in 6th position with 13 points from three wins, four draws, and now one defeat.