Just a few days after condemning DPP torchbearer Peter Mutharika for his age ahead of the 2025 elections, Atupele Muluzi, leader of the United Democratic Front (UDF), criticized the controversial 2019 elections, asserting they were plagued by serious irregularities and manipulation. Muluzi remarked, “It was a stolen election,” expressing his disappointment at securing only 200,000 votes.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he emphasized his choice to prioritize peace over protest.

“I chose silence, not because I was defeated, but because I believed in peace,” said Muluzi, the son of Malawi’s former president, Bakili Muluzi.

Following the court’s decision to nullify the election, Muluzi made the deliberate choice to stand as running mate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

As a result, he campaigned extensively across the country, which ultimately bore fruit. His efforts led to a significant 1.7 million votes in the subsequent elections.

He declared, “That wasn’t luck. That was work, sacrifice, and leadership; grounded in love for Malawi.”

Moreover, Muluzi emphasized that his message transcends politics, focusing on the truth and the need to restore dignity to Malawi’s democratic processes.

In light of this, he urged for leadership rooted in honesty and accountability.

“We must never forget where we have come from, but even more, we must be bold about where we are going,” he concluded.