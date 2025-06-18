The Malawi Prison Service (MPS) has called on individuals, organisations, and development partners to support its upcoming Stress-Free Day at Kachere Women’s Prison in Lilongwe—a wellness initiative aimed at addressing anxiety and depression among inmates while promoting rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

In an interview, MPS Public Relations Officer Steve Meke highlighted to Malawi24 the importance of fostering a humane and rehabilitative environment for incarcerated women.

“We have initiated the Stress-Free Day at Kachere Women’s Prison to offer inmates a chance to express themselves through various forms of art and recreational activities,” said Meke. “This helps ease the emotional burden many carry, reduces anxiety and depression, and contributes to a positive environment for reformation.”

The event will feature a wide range of uplifting and interactive activities, including football, chess, traditional dances, a beauty contest, and art and cultural exhibitions.

Meke noted that these activities are not only therapeutic but also serve as platforms for inmates to showcase their talents, build life skills, and strengthen social bonds.

“Stress-Free Day fosters healthier relationships among inmates and between inmates and staff. It’s a powerful catalyst for transformation,” he said. “We urge churches, traditional leaders, NGOs, community groups, and other well-wishers to come forward and support this initiative.”

Kachere Women’s Prison already runs several rehabilitation programs, including a primary and secondary school, a tailoring and design workshop, a hairdressing salon, and greenhouse farming units. These initiatives aim to equip inmates with practical skills and education that can help them rebuild their lives after release.

“There is life after imprisonment,” Meke added. “With sustained support, programs like these contribute significantly to Malawi’s socio-economic development. Reformed inmates are capable of becoming productive and respected members of society.”

Interested individuals or organisations wishing to contribute to the Stress-Free Day—whether through financial donations, in-kind support, or volunteerism—are encouraged to contact the Malawi Prison Service through its official communication channels.