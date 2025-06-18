As the countdown to the September 16, 2025, General Elections continues, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has shifted the nomination paper submission dates to July.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday in Lilongwe, MEC Chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, said the submission of nomination papers has been revised from June 22 to July 30, 2025. She said this is to align with the dissolution of the national assembly on July 23, 2025.

“Dates for submission of nomination forms for candidates on September 16 have been revised, and the new schedule will require the aspiring candidates to submit their nomination forms from 24 to 30 July 2025. This update replaces the earlier deadlines of June 22 for local government elections and July 5 for parliamentary polls,” she added.

Justice Mtalimanja further clarified logistical details for polling day, stating that all voting centres will be open from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm. She emphasised that voters who are in line by 4:00 pm will be allowed to cast their votes, while those arriving afterwards will not be permitted to vote.

She also confirmed that the official campaign period will begin on July 14 and end at 6:00 am on September 14, 2025, just two days before voting. Campaign activities, she noted, must be conducted peacefully and by the electoral code of conduct.

MEC has also advised all aspiring candidates to request a preliminary check of their nomination papers before submission, to reduce the risk of disqualification due to errors or missing information.

According to Justice Mtalimanja, the final list of successful candidates will be published in the Government Gazette, national newspapers, and broadcast on radio stations by August 8, 2025.

The 2025 General Elections are scheduled for September 16, with voters expected to elect a new president, members of parliament, and local government councillors.