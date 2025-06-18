Police in Thyolo have confiscated a range of medical supplies and arrested a man in connection with the operation of a clinic suspected of running without proper authorisation.

Thyolo Police spokesperson Rebecca Kashoti has identified the suspect as 30-year-old Medison John, who was arrested on June 17, 2025, after police received a tip-off about a clinic being run without a license at Makwasa.

Following the tip, police officers raided the premises and found a significant quantity of pharmaceutical products worth millions of Kwachas, being stored and dispensed without the necessary permits.

According to Kashoti, among the items recovered were 21 bottles of 100ml Vitamin Syrup, 18 bottles of 10ml ABNL Nasal Drops, 29 bottles of Benzathine injections, 11 bottles of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs, as well as emergency contraceptive pills, syringes, antibiotics, and other medications.

The publicist further indicated that investigations are underway to determine the source of the medicines. John is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges under Sections 40 and 41 of the Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority Act, which regulates the possession and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

Meanwhile, police are encouraging the public to seek medical services only from certified healthcare providers to ensure safety and compliance with health regulations.