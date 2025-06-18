With just 90 days before the 2025 presidential polls, United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Dalitso Kabambe, has pledged to launch a full-scale investigation into the June 10 plane crash that claimed the life of his predecessor and former Vice President, Saulos Chilima and eight others.

Kabambe announced on Tuesday during a candlelight memorial service held at Thungwa Primary School Ground in Nkhatabay, where community members and UTM supporters gathered to honour the late Chilima.

“We will investigate what happened. We owe it to him, to his family, and to Malawians,” Kabambe pledged.

The UTM President questioned how an aircraft that was reportedly unfit to fly was cleared to carry the second-highest official in the country, calling it a serious failure of duty.

Chilima perished along with eight others when a Malawi Defence Force plane crashed in Chikangawa Forest. They were en route to Nkhatabay for the funeral of former Justice Minister Ralph Kasambara.

Meanwhile, Kabambe has officially collected his nomination papers ahead of the September 16, 2025, presidential elections. He also confirmed that UTM is in talks with other parties about forming political alliances, although no formal deal has yet been finalized.