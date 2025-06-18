The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has apologised to former President Bakili Muluzi following remarks which were made by its National Organising Secretary Sameer Suleman in response to UDF President Atupele Muluzi’s remarks in Machinga district.

Addressing a whistle-stop rally at Ntaja in Machinga district, Atupele Muluzi called on former President and DPP leader Arthur Peter Mutharika to withdraw from the race for presidency in the 16th September 2025 elections due to his old age, for the youth to rule the country.

Muluzi said Mutharika is too old to handle the office of the presidency, and he should rest. The remarks have been greeted with anger by many Malawians wanting their country to be liberated from the hands of the MCP and President Lazarus Chakwera.

Mutharika is being seen as the only presidential candidate for the 16th September, 2025 elections to defeat President Chakwera in a return to proven leadership where Malawians are living in a country with no hope for a better tomorrow.

Reacting to Atupele Muluzi’s remarks, Suleman asked UDF President Atupele Muluzi to stop telling Professor Mutharika what to do following his old age, but instead, he should concentrate on caring for and supporting his father, Bakili Muluzi, who has been sick for years.

DPP Vice President for the South, Joseph Mwanamvekha, has described the remarks made by Suleiman as unnecessary, claiming that he did that in anger, responding to the remarks which were made by Atupele Muluzi in Machinga.

Mwanamvekha has asked UDF President Atupele Muluzi to apologise and withdraw his statement claiming that Suleiman himself had accepted to apologise in good faith to Dr. Bakili Muluzi for continued friendship as was yesterday.

Mrs. Esnath Kaliza Banda of Area 51 in Lilongwe, writing on her Facebook page, has wished Atupele Muluzi all the best to join the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), assuring him that he has taken the UDF Party to the MCP, but its members and supporters can in no way join the Chikangawa party.

Kaliza said it is sad that Atupele has been tipped for a Running mate position in the MCP in a party which is believed to have the DNA of killing innocent people in Malawi right from Hastings Kamuzu Banda to President Chakwera.

She said it is her wish that Atupele Muluzi’s joining the MCP would be a blessing in disguise as he will persuade President Chakwera and the MCP to provide answers to millions of questions surrounding the mysterious death of Saulosi Chilima and eight others, in the Chikangawa forest on 10th June, 2024.

“MCP and President Chakwera are seemingly not telling Malawians the truth on the tragic death of Dr. Chilima and eight others, time is now with Atupele to break the chain of silence in the MCP,” said Kaliza.