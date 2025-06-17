Since the winner of the 2025 presidential race must secure at least 50% of the total votes plus one, it is no wonder that numerous political parties are strategically positioning themselves to create electoral alliances.

However, given the past experiences of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), it is recommended that all political parties in Malawi proceed with caution when considering forming electoral alliances with the ruling MCP.

For starters, the MCP’s history of breaching the Tonse Alliance pact has led to significant political fallout, including the departure of key parties like the UTM, AFORD, and PP. This history raises concerns about the reliability and trustworthiness of the MCP as an ally.

Political parties must weigh the risks of associating with a party that has a track record of fracturing alliances, as this could lead to instability and alienation from their own supporters.

Additionally, the MCP-led government’s response to the tragic plane crash involving Vice President Saulos Chilima, which resulted in multiple fatalities, has been viewed as suspicious by many Malawians. This incident raises questions about the party’s transparency and accountability.

Political parties aligning with the MCP may find themselves entangled in controversies that could damage their reputations and alienate voters who are concerned about governance and ethical leadership.

Furthermore, forming an alliance with the MCP could signal to the electorate that the allied parties are complicit or indifferent to the pressing issues of high inflation, rampant corruption, and shortages of foreign exchange and fuel that have characterized the Chakwera administration.

This perception could lead to voter backlash, as the electorate may interpret the alliance as an endorsement of the current government’s failures.

Political parties must therefore consider how this association could impact their public image and electoral prospects.

In summary, while electoral alliances can be strategic moves to consolidate power and resources, political parties must carefully assess the implications of aligning with the MCP, given its past actions, governance challenges, and the potential for negative public perception.