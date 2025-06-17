Chief Justice Rezine Robert Mzikamanda has advised newly appointed commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to remain committed to upholding the law and serving the nation with integrity.

The Chief Justice made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony held at the High Court in Lilongwe, where three commissioners officially took their oaths of office.

President Lazarus Chakwera recently re-appointed Richard Chapweteka (MCP), Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano and Caroline Mfune (DPP) to the Commission. The appointments fill vacancies left by two outgoing commissioners and one who resigned.

In his address, Justice Mzikamanda expressed satisfaction with the re-appointments, saying they reflect public confidence in the commissioners’ prior service at the Commission.

“This speaks volumes about how much this country relies on you,” Mzikamanda said. “It reflects our trust in your experience, integrity, maturity, and impartiality. You have served Malawi in various distinguished roles, and your return to the Commission is a strong vote of confidence. Remain focused on the law, and always act in the interest of the entire nation as we move forward.”

MEC Chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, echoed the Chief Justice’s sentiments, emphasising the legal and ethical obligations of the commissioners.

“As tradition dictates, commissioners must take an oath of office before assuming their duties,” said Mtalimanja. “That oath binds them to serve with integrity, independence, and impartiality. We expect them to continue working under the same high standards they upheld in their previous tenure, in full accordance with the law.”

She further reiterated the importance of constitutional and electoral law in guiding the Commission’s work.

“Once appointed, we are bound to operate within the confines of the Constitution and all relevant electoral laws. That expectation applies to all serving commissioners, including myself.”

The newly sworn-in commissioners will serve alongside Reverend Phillip Kalimbulire and Limbikani Kamlongera, as the Commission prepares for Malawi’s upcoming general elections, scheduled for 16 September.

The oath was administered by Chief Registrar Justice Innocent Nebi.