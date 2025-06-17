The Ministry of Gender has called on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to foster stronger, more collaborative relationships with the government to overcome challenges posed by declining donor funding.

Speaking during the 2025 NGO Draft Policy consultative meeting held in Lilongwe, Chief Economist for Policy and Planning, Clement Komwa, emphasised the importance of viewing the government as a partner in development rather than a mere regulator.

“There are persistent concerns regarding NGO accountability, transparency, and coordination,” Komwa noted. “Through the new policy, we are addressing these challenges systematically by raising awareness and improving compliance mechanisms.”

Komwa acknowledged that many NGOs struggle with meeting reporting requirements and often lack knowledge of legal and policy frameworks.

He said the revised policy will focus on increasing policy awareness through targeted outreach, including distributing informational materials via Civil Society Organisation (CSO) networks.

The Ministry also aims to strengthen collaboration by enhancing trust and mutual understanding. “If NGOs see government as a partner, not a regulator, we can jointly work towards sustainable development, especially during this period of reduced donor support,” he added.

The draft policy encourages regular joint planning and monitoring efforts, highlighting the government’s commitment to not just regulation, but also to sustainability and innovative resource mobilisation.

The meeting marked a significant step in redefining NGO-government relations, with both sides agreeing on the need for a more coordinated, transparent, and partnership-based approach to development work in Malawi.

Menard Nyirenda, an executive member of the local NGOs forum, stressed the importance of international-local NGO collaboration.

He urged local organizations to learn from their international counterparts to enhance sustainability when foreign partners exit.

“This policy is timely. It will guide how NGOs operate, ensure alignment with Malawi’s 2063 development goals, and promote self-reliance,” Nyirenda said.

He noted that the outdated NGO policy needs urgent revision to address current challenges, including shrinking civic space for NGOs, the inability of many local NGOs to sustain operations, high staff turnover due to funding cuts, and a lack of investment in strengthening local institutions.

Nyirenda added that the revised policy should promote greater advocacy space, sustainable funding models, and stronger partnerships between international and local NGOs.

“We must stop relying solely on external donors. Malawi has resources we can use to bring lasting change,” he said.

The consultative process for the new NGO policy aims to foster an enabling environment that supports development, accountability, and long-term national goals.