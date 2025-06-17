The government of Malawi should not wait for Malawians in Israel to ask for help before taking action. With the rising conflict between Israel and Iran, hesitation could be dangerous even deadly.

Recently, the Minister of Information, who also serves as the government spokesperson, stated that the administration is waiting to hear from Malawians in Israel before taking any action.

This is not only careless but also deeply concerning. It reflects a lack of urgency and responsibility, especially at a time when the situation in the Middle East is rapidly deteriorating.

Given Malawi’s vote in support of Israel, Malawians living there could become potential targets.

Following Israel’s killing of senior Iranian military officials, tensions have sharply escalated. Iran which backs groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah has exchanged missile attacks with Israel.

This places both locals and foreigners, including Malawians, at serious risk.

The government should not assume that Malawians will request assistance in time or that they are currently safe.

In such situations, the role of the government is to act not wait.

Plans for repatriation, emergency communication, and coordination with international partners should already be in motion. Malawians deserve a government that prioritizes their safety.

Statements like the one made by the Minister should not be taken lightly or treated as official policy. In times of global crisis, leaders must lead. The time to act is now.