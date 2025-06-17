Munira Bakali, Councillor for Likangala Ward in Zomba City, has outlined her plans to continue developing the area if re-elected in the September 16 general election.

Bakali revealed that she intends to complete the construction of roads and empower youths through vocational training.

She said that during her tenure, she has made significant strides in infrastructure development, including constructing a tar-marked road from Mpondabwino Trading Centre to the University of Malawi.

Munira added that she aims to build on this progress and expand development initiatives to neighbouring areas like Chilupsa.

As a role model in the area, who holds a Master’s degree in public administration and management from the University of Malawi, Bakali emphasised her commitment to empowering girls and boys through education, particularly vocational training, to equip them with the skills necessary to become responsible citizens contributing to the area’s development.

She also said she has plans to provide financial assistance to women to start small-scale businesses.

Councillor Bakali urged residents to vote for her on September 16 to enable her to continue and expand her development initiatives.

“I have achieved a lot during my 5-year tenure, including constructing roads, bridges, distributing relief items to vulnerable individuals, and providing cash social transfers,” she said.

Jeremia Mazulo, a resident of Likangala Ward, praised Councillor Bakali for her dedication and commitment to the area’s development.

He described her as a responsive leader who has transformed lives in the area and urged fellow villagers to vote for her to continue her good work.