The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced its commitment to fully implement recommendations by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) aimed at reducing the use of armed police and military personnel at football stadiums in favour of a more welcoming and family-friendly atmosphere.

The move was revealed at the opening of a three-day CAF Safe Stadium Initiative Workshop currently underway in Lilongwe.

The event brings together 40 participants from Malawi’s football and security sectors, including representatives from Super League clubs, the Malawi Police Service, private security firms, stadium security personnel, stewards, and members of FAM and the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) security committees.

Conducted by CAF safety experts Xolile Nokuthula Vilakati and Dixon Okello, the workshop aims to enhance match-day safety and professionalise stadium operations across the country.

FAM’s Second Vice President, Christopher Madalitso Kuyera, emphasized the importance of transforming football venues into secure, inclusive spaces.

“We want our stadiums to be safe spaces where fans can bring their families and enjoy football without fear,” said Kuyera. “This workshop is part of our commitment to making security a core part of our football environment.”

CAF’s guidelines encourage a gradual reduction in the visibility of armed police and military at stadiums, advocating instead for the increased use of trained stewards and private security personnel to create a more relaxed and fan-friendly environment.

“Too many uniformed police can create a tense environment,” Kuyera added. “We aim to strike a balance between safety and enjoyment by empowering civilian security personnel.”

Kuyera also addressed ongoing concerns over lax ticketing controls, noting that FAM is moving toward full adoption of electronic ticketing systems.

“The Super League has already adopted a hybrid system. Our goal is to implement 100% electronic ticketing to enhance both security and transparency,” he said.

CAF expert Xolile Nokuthula echoed the importance of redefining stadium safety, urging stakeholders to prioritise fan experience alongside security.

“Stadiums should be places of joy, not fear,” she said. “By investing in proactive stewarding and customer care, we reduce the burden on police and enhance the overall match-day experience.”

The Safe Stadium Initiative forms part of CAF’s broader efforts to promote safety, professionalism, and fan engagement across African football.

The workshop will conclude on Thursday, equipping local football and security personnel with the tools and strategies necessary to create safer, more welcoming environments at matches throughout Malawi.