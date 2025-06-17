As Malawi struggles with economic difficulties, President Lazarus Chakwera has raised eyebrows by donating K50,000 each to 4000 people at his state residence in Chikokobay on Monday.

Sources indicate that many of these recipients were brought from the Zomba district, where over 400 people were sampled from each of the 10 constituencies.

The source revealed that vehicles transported people from Zomba and surrounding districts to the state lodge, with lorries visible on the premises.

Based on the reports, if all people received the amount it means approximately over K200 million was distributed to constituents, allegedly as part of efforts to garner support for the current government.

This follows a similar event in Lilongwe, where people flocked to Kamuzu Palace to receive the same amount.

The distribution of money comes at a time when the country is in a financial crisis, including a shortage of medicines in the public hospitals, a shortage of fuel and sugar scarcity.

In a recent assessment, Malawi24 visited Limbe Health Centre and found that various medicines, including Bufen, Jentamicin, amoxicillin, and Panadol, were not available. Patients were advised to purchase these medications out of pocket.

The 10 constituencies in Zomba district include: Zomba Msondole, Zomba Thondwe, Zomba Chingale, Zomba Changalume, Zomba Lisanjala, Zomba Malosa, Zomba Mtonya, Zomba, Likangala, Zomba Chisi and Zomba City