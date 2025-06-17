Political analyst George Chaima has raised alarm over the potential for violence during the upcoming Malawi General Elections slated for September 16 2025, citing deep political divisions, public mistrust and weakened democratic systems as major risk factors.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Malawi24, Chaima said the tensions are already visible following recent events such as the primary elections and the rift that was created between various political parties during the memorial service of the late vice president, Saulos Klaus Chilima.

He warned that these divisions could escalate if not addressed through strong democratic practices and effective law enforcement.

“We cannot rule out acts of violence during the campaign period and elections,” Chaima said.

He added: “The country is polarized politically, and citizens have lost trust in both the system and each other.”

The analyst noted that the democratic power of voters in Malawi is increasingly being undermined.

He cited growing concerns about voter bribery, where individuals are allegedly coerced into voting for certain candidates, rather than freely choosing their preferred leaders.

“Many voters are no longer exercising their democratic rights, and democracy should not just be a word of mouth but rather practised,” he said. “The buying of votes strips citizens of their voice and only fuels public frustration and intolerance,” he added.

Chaima also criticised law enforcement agencies, claiming that police officers are prioritising the protection of politicians over that of ordinary citizens. He said this imbalance further erodes public trust and creates a sense of exclusion among the population.

Economically and socially, Malawi is also in decline, according to Chaima. He pointed to the ongoing lack of basic services and amenities, blaming poor leadership and mismanagement which is prompting frustration among citizens.

“We are economically and socially crumbling due to the government’s failure to provide essential needs,” he stressed. “Wrong people are in the wrong position. We need competent leadership now more than ever.”

He further urged political parties to shift their focus from dishing out “handouts” to addressing real issues affecting the citizens.

“Ordinary Malawians need social amenities, not empty promises. If political parties truly want to win elections, they must prioritise the needs of the people,” he said.

By Flora Jobe Nyirenda