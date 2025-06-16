Michael Usi, president of the newly registered Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu, has disclosed that the party is strong and that it will contest in the forthcoming presidential elections on 16 September 2025.

Usi made his remarks on Sunday at Naisi ground in Zomba, where he said he came to the Eastern region to strengthen his party, as it has now been fully registered.

Usi, who is also the country’s vice president, highlighted the tendency of selfishness by a number of politicians and underscored the importance of serving people diligently.

Usi was also quick to mention that he will disclose anytime soon whether he will be on a ballot or they will rally behind the leader.

In his remarks secretary of the party Happy Kondowe said they are looking forward to transforming many lives in the country stating a leader must always show his character even before being elected the president.

Kondowe then assured party followers to put more effort making a change in communities, fully as the party has been fully registered.

He then said Odya Zake will have 229 Members of Parliament contestants in all constituencies in the country.

Being the party president, Usi has not yet collected his presidential nomination papers from the Malawi Electoral Commission MEC, a process which Is underway until early July.

The Naisi Political rally is Odya Zake’s first rally in the Eastern region, days after registering with the registrar of political parties.