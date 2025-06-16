The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust, in partnership with Citizen Watch, has raised concerns regarding the prevalence of misinformation and fake news, citing it as a substantial threat to democratic values in Malawi.

During a joint meeting in Chikwawa to raise awareness ahead of the general elections, NICE District Programs Officer Chiyembekezo Gwazayani underscored the vital role that accurate information plays in promoting free, fair, and credible elections.

“Misinformation can lead to public destruction and undermine the democratic process. We urge citizens, especially youths, to verify information before sharing it and become champions of truth,” Gwazayani said.

Francis Mazinga, Chief Executive Officer of Citizen Watch, highlighted the pivotal role youths can play in shaping Malawi’s future by critically evaluating information.

He noted that politics impacts various aspects of life, including employment, access to quality services, and development programs.

In preparation for the September 16 general elections, NICE Trust and Citizen Watch are engaging traditional leaders, schools, youth clubs, and the media in Chikwawa district to promote civic awareness and foster informed citizenship.

By Mathews Kennedy