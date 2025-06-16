Police in Karonga are keeping in custody a 38-year-old clinician, Chimwemwe Kaonga, for being found in possession of assorted medical drugs suspected to have been stolen from Thawiro Health Centre in the district.

Confirming the development with Malawi24, Karonga Police Public Relations Officer, Constable Margret Msiska said Kaonga was arrested on June 14, 2025, around 19:00 hours at Rukuru Roadblock.

On the day of the arrest, officers manning the Rukuru Roadblock intercepted a motor vehicle, a Subaru Forester registration number CP 7248, which was travelling from Karonga Boma towards the Songwe

border for routine checks.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered two laptop bags containing

assorted medical drugs and equipment.

Kaonga, who was a passenger in the vehicle, claimed ownership of the bags but failed to produce any supporting documents for the items when questioned by the officers, she said.

Msiska added that the matter was immediately reported to Karonga Police Station and Police detectives.

In collaboration with the Karonga District Hospital Administrator, visited the scene to investigate further.

She further said the items found in Kaonga’s possession included two boxes of gloves, eight boxes of ciprofloxacin, four boxes of Malaria Ag PF test kits, six boxes of diclofenac, four boxes of Gencin eye drops, one bottle of Ibufen tablets, five bottles of Benzylpenicillin for injection, one bottle of Nitronidazole tablets, two bottles of Benzathine, six boxes of Revoke-72 (0.75mg), one bottle of Amoxicillin capsules, one bottle of Crozid (500mg), one box of gentamicin, one blister pack containing 10 capsules, one box of Fluconazole capsules, one box of HI Prove medical plaster (zinc oxide), four HIV self-test kits, 207 sterile auto-destructive syringes, and 144 pieces of lubricated male latex condoms.

Upon interrogation, Kaonga confessed to stealing the drugs from Thawiro Health Centre, where he is the officer in charge, and revealed that he was heading to the Songwe border to sell the drugs.

Kaonga hails from Mwakajingala Village, Traditional Authority Kilipula in Karonga District. He is expected to appear in court soon to answer a charge of theft by a public servant.

By Wakisa Myamba