Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Catholic Diocese of Zomba has urged three Catholic Religious Sisters from the Daughters of Wisdom Congregation to rely on God in their work after taking their Final Profession of Religious Vows.

The ceremony, themed “Remain in Me,” was held at St. Mary’s Secondary School in Zomba.

Bishop Chaima encouraged Sister Stelia Victor, Sister Maria Mwanduza, and Sister Stella Kalumbi to serve the congregation with honesty, faithfulness, and dedication.

He reminded them that their vows are a commitment to God and that they should strive to lead by example, motivating others and bringing back those who have strayed.

The bishop thanked parents for allowing their daughters to become religious sisters and encouraged others to do the same, allowing their children to serve God.

He emphasised the importance of prayer and seeking God’s mercy.

“Life is a gift from God, you must pray and ask for mercy from God, the Creator of the world, so that He may bless you and make your work easier,” he said.

Provincial Superior of Daughters of Wisdom Congregation in Malawi, Sister Mary Chimalizeni, expressed gratitude for the new sisters and urged girls who aspire to become sisters to work hard and pray diligently to achieve their goals.

Sister Stelia Victor praised God for guiding them and thanked Bishop Chaima for his advice, which she believed would help them serve Christians with dedication and love.